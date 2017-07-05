Sixteen H1N1 deaths confirmed in Mumbai this year

Of the 16 deaths reported due to H1N1 in the city, at least nine patients were from Mumbai and the rest were from outside Mumbai this year, a review meeting by the civic health department has confirmed. Until June 15, Mumbai had recorded 16 deaths. The review meeting confirmed that at least 15 of the deaths were caused solely by the infectious disease.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that between January and June, 490 cases of H1N1 have been reported across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and nearby areas. Of these 383 patients were residents of Mumbai. Of those affected 56 percent patients were male and the most number of patients were in the age group of 15-44 years.

The findings were made by a Death Committee which met on Monday as per the suggestions of the National Communicable Disease Centre after the centre’s visit to Mumbai, Thane and Pune. The Committee found that the rest of the deaths could not be solely attributed to H1N1. The committee also found that 442 cases of Malaria were recorded during June. BMC figures showed that 107 H1N1 cases had been found until June 15. A total of 1,315 cases and 240 deaths have been reported across the state.

