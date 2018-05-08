Six years since Mumbai jeweller, his employee robbed and killed, still no headway in case

A day after Parmar and Bishnoi were killed, members of jeweller’s association and the Bishnoi community had sat on a protest on the Western Express Highway along with the bodies, refusing to perform the final rights. A day after Parmar and Bishnoi were killed, members of jeweller’s association and the Bishnoi community had sat on a protest on the Western Express Highway along with the bodies, refusing to perform the final rights.

ON APRIL 11, 2012, Malad-based jeweller Paras Parmar (48) and his employee Hemant Bishnoi (35) were allegedly stabbed to death by four unidentified men in broad daylight at Malad (West). The assailants robbed the duo of over 8 kg gold and Rs 15 lakh in cash and fled.

Then Mumbai Police commissioner Arup Patnaik, and Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Himanshu Roy, had said the case should be cracked within a week. Six years later, however, the perpetrators continue to be at large.

“The people involved in the crime are not from Maharashtra… they are either from Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan… Four to five other robberies had taken place between 2003 and 2009, in which a gang used similar modus operandi to rob jewellers. But not all were killed… even those cases are yet to solved. These criminals come to Mumbai and flee to their states after targeting jewellers,” said a police officer.

A day after Parmar and Bishnoi were killed, members of jeweller’s association and the Bishnoi community had sat on a protest on the Western Express Highway along with the bodies, refusing to perform the final rights. Following this, the case was transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and every officer was assigned to the case on a priority basis.

Police said that two days before the incident, Parmar had allegedly told his brother that he was being followed. “After the two were stabbed on the foot overbridge in Malad… we didn’t have any clue. But after his brother revealed what Parmar had said before he died, we tracked his movement and found CCTV footages of the four suspects, who were apparently following him. Initially, we thought the footages would make our job easy, as the faces of the four could be clearly seen. We cross-checked the footages with the prime eyewitness, who confirmed that they were present on the crime spot,” said an officer.

After the incident, as the two men lay bleeding on the road, the four allegedly got into an auto-rickshaw, holding the driver at gunpoint. After covering some distance, they pushed the driver out near Goregaon and fled with the autorickshaw.

“The driver reported the incident to Malad police station. Ten days later, the vehicle was found abandoned in Andheri. The auto-rickshaw driver identified the four from the CCTV footages,” said an officer.

The investigators questioned over a thousand suspects and every time, they felt a person was suspicious, the prime eyewitness and the auto-rickshaw driver were called to identify.

“The deceased would travel from Zaveri Bazaar to Santacruz and Andheri market, as they would try to sell their jewellery in Malad market. We probed every jeweller and their employees, whom we suspected… historysheeters were also interrogated,” said an officer.

Every tip-off was considered credible, on the basis of which the investigating team made several visits to Rajasthan and UP.

“Bishnoi was from Rajasthan… As we couldn’t get any leads despite having the CCTV footages, we suspected that the employee might have been involved. We thought that the gang would have later planned to kill him as well, believing that Bishnoi might reveal their names if arrested,” said an investigator.

Investigators believe that more than four people are involved in the case and that the mastermind was close to the jeweller and knew about the movement of the deceased. The search, however, is yet to bear fruit.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App