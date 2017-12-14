Six policemen suspended after ammo goes missing from local arms unit

Patil, who has not reported to work in a while, allegedly reached the spot and took the ammunition. Four other constables —Vijay Hirlekar, Mahesh Dudhavde, Raju Pawar and Rahul Kadam — who were also in charge of security, did not spot Patil. (Representational Image) Patil, who has not reported to work in a while, allegedly reached the spot and took the ammunition. Four other constables —Vijay Hirlekar, Mahesh Dudhavde, Raju Pawar and Rahul Kadam — who were also in charge of security, did not spot Patil. (Representational Image)

THE MUMBAI police Tuesday suspended six police constables after ammunition from the local arms unit in Worli went ‘missing’ on Saturday. It is suspected that a constable, Mahendra Patil, attached to the Kurla police station, entered the Worli office and took 50 live SLR rifle cartridge bandrolls and two charger clips. Later, Patil is believed to have returned the cartridges at the Dadar police station after an alarm was sounded about the missing ammunition. Patil, along with five constables responsible for security at the local arms unit, were suspended. An inquiry has been ordered against Patil.

An officer said that the incident took place between 1.30 am and 2 am at the Worli office last Saturday, when constable Sanket Mali — in charge of security at the unit — dozed off. Patil, who has not reported to work in a while, allegedly reached the spot and took the ammunition. Four other constables —Vijay Hirlekar, Mahesh Dudhavde, Raju Pawar and Rahul Kadam — who were also in charge of security, did not spot Patil.

After the incident came to light, an alert was sounded. Patil is then believed to have handed over the cartridges to another constable, asking him to hand it over to the Dadar police station. The Dadar police informed the local arms unit about the ammunition being retrieved.

“The inquiry that will be conducted by the local arms unit Deputy Commissioner of Police will be able to establish the exact sequence of events. Depending upon the results of the inquiry, proper action will be taken,” a senior officer said.

