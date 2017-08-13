Six minors named for posting ‘obscene’ remarks on WhatsApp

Whatsapp miscommunication leads to arrest of 6 persons in Mumbai Whatsapp miscommunication leads to arrest of 6 persons in Mumbai

THE MUMBAI Police have booked the administrator and five members of a WhatsApp group for allegedly posting obscene messages and using expletives against the mother of one of the group members. All six named in the complaint are minors. As per the complaint registered with the Nagpada Police, the woman said, “Somewhere in early 2015, when my son was in Class VIII, his senior had slapped him owing to a miscommunication and my son collapsed on the floor. Looking at my son in such a state, my husband intervened and slapped the boy. However, the issue was later amicably resolved and we even spoke to the parents of the boy,” she said.

“But, when my son reached Class IX, six of his classmates started ragging him and used filthy abuses against me. They used to behave inappropriately before me and even made obscene gestures. We tried to have an audience with the school but they told us to resolve the conflict amongst ourselves. I was acquainted with the parents of some of the boys; when I complained to them about their conduct, they used to level the same allegation against my son, claiming that he was misbehaving with their kids,” read the complaint, a copy of which is with The Indian Express.

Talking to this newspaper, the complainant alleged that in January 2016, the family left the country to avoid matters from getting worse. “My son was depressed because of the harassment. I was worried that he might take an extreme step and therefore decided to move out of the country. My son had not even completed his Class IXth but we left India. However, now I cannot afford the education there and plan to return. We were here on a vacation and were again subjected to the same ordeal,” she added.

She claimed that in June, another former classmate got her son’s number after they became friends on Instagram. He added my son to a WhatsApp group, she said. He, reportedly, shared his number because the admin was not among his old ‘tormentors’. However, two boys who had allegedly abused him and his family in the past, were members of the group, read the complaint. “Between June 25 and 29, they sent him messages abusing me and my husband. We, therefore, decided to lodge a complaint with the police,” she added.

The family also claimed that despite exiting the group six times, their son was repeatedly added and over 100 posts, abusing the mother using crass and offensive language, were posted.

The family is currently vacationing in Mumbai and decided to approach the Mumbai Police with the chat details. Looking at the content, the police have registered a case under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The duty officer at Nagpada police station confirmed that a case has been registered against six minors, including the admin of the WhatsApp group, for posting explicit content.

“We have registered a case under sections 509, 504 , 506 and 34 of the IPC, pertaining to outraging of women’s modesty. While the chat records do show that the boys used abusive language against the parents, we are probing if there has been any enmity between the parents that led to this or if there was any other motive behind the case,” he added.

