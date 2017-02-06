Six lakh participate in Mumbai makeover drive

More than 6 lakh people have sent their suggestions to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the last five days for the BJP’s Mumbai makeover plan. The Chief Minister had last week sought participation of people from all sections in preparation of his party’s Mumbai election manifesto, asking them to highlight issues in their localities. The campaign called, Our City, Our Agenda, saw more than 6 lakh people sending their suggestions through telephone calls, WhatsApp and social media.

According to BJP sources, the campaign received suggestions through 5,50,272 phone calls, 89,417 WhatsApp messages and 22,337 posts on social media.

In his message to the public, Fadnavis said, “I express heartfelt thanks to all the citizens of Maharashtra for sharing your agenda for your city with me. Your contribution is an example of how citizens and the government can together bring a positive change.”