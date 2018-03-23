Six injured in road accident

A tanker rammed into a car on the Sion-Panvel Highway on Thursday morning. Six people, including the drivers of the SUV and tanker were injured and rushed to a local hospital in Vashi. According to the traffic police, the incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday on the Vashi bridge. “The tanker driver couldn’t control the vehicle and rammed into the SUV, in which four people were travelling towards Panvel. All of them have sustained injuries, and two are critical,” said an official.

