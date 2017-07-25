Six injured in minor fire caused by gas leakage

Six persons were injured in a fire caused by a gas leakage in the Ramraj Yadav Chawl in Malad East on Monday. The minor fire that started at around 12.30 pm was soon doused by fire officials with the help of two fire engines.

The injured were admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali East. Fire officials said the fire was aggravated after a few minor explosions possibly of some small cylinders stored inside the single-storeyed structure at Tanaji Nagar in Kurar village. The officials from the Malad fire station said the fire may have been caused by the workers who were allegedly involved in illegal activities of jewellery making on the first floor of the structure.

Five of the injured, who sustained 20-50 per cent burn injuries, include Mukesh Bharadwaj (17), Rakesh Bharadwaj (22), Muskaan Tiwari (16), Pinky Pandey (35) and Sanjay Pandey (22). One of the injured, 22-year-old Upendra Kumar sustained minor injuries and was discharged.

