Six auto-rickshaw owners booked in Thane for fabricating documents

| Thane | Published: February 17, 2018 1:13 pm
Six auto-rickshaw owners from Thane have been booked on charges of fabricating the character certificate and seeking auto permits, police said on Saturday.

According to a complaint lodged by officials from the Regional Transport Office, those applying for auto-rickshaw permits are required to provide the character certificates issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), a senior police official said.

However, during verification it was found that the certificates provided by the six auto-rickshaw owners were fake and had been fabricated, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered Friday at the Thane Nagar police station and a probe was underway, the officer said.

