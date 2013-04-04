SIT to probe violation of norms at dumping sites

CM Prithviraj Chavan announced Wednesday formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe financial irregularities and violation of norms by private contractors at the Deonar,Kanjurmarg and Mulund dumping grounds.

The government needs to evolve a solid waste management policy to effectively tackle the 7,000 metric tonnes of garbage generated in Mumbai.

Preliminary reports have established violation of norms by those awarded 25-year contracts to maintain the dumping grounds, he told the legislative assembly.

CM said the SIT would be headed by a senior officer and look into financial mismanagement by and failure of private project developers to honour contracts.

Several MLAs from Mumbai raised the issue of Deonar,Mulund and Kanjurmarg residents facing problems due to the dumping grounds.

Baba Siddique of Congress said,The government needs to intervene as private players have failed to treat solid waste despite massive funds allocation by civic bodies. BMC has been delaying action against the contractors.

Fed up with the delay in partial closure of the Deonar dumping ground and setting up of a methanisation plant at the Mulund dumping ground,the civic administration threatened late last year to cancel contracts awarded to private firms.

Most of the waste generated in the city ends up at the Deonar dumping ground.

The Mulund project is running way behind its 2014 deadline,with only 20 per cent of the work completed. The setting up of a compost plant at Deonar by United Phosphorus (UPL) has been delayed by over two years.

BMC had awarded the contracts for closing the dumping grounds to private firms for a tipping fee of Rs 550 per tonne of garbage brought. The fee is to offset the cost of transporting garbage from the gate of a dumping ground to treatment plant inside.

UPL is yet to start work on a bio-methanisation plant on four hectares at the Mulund site,the contract for which was awarded in 2011.

The Kanjurmarg dump,which was expected to process and treat 4,000 tonnes of garbage at its landfill site,to be developed by Anthony Lara Envriotech,can barely take 1,000 tonnes per day. The work on a JNNURM-funded garbage disposal and processing plant at Kanjurmarg finally began last year after a delay of over two years.

The city generates around 6,500 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste and 2,000-2,500 metric tonnes of construction waste (debris and silt) every day.

