Sion-Panvel toll plaza: No toll from today till new firm takes over

Commuters will not have to pay charges at the Sion-Panvel toll plaza from December 29 till a new company takes charge as the Sion Panvel Tollways Private Limited (SPTPL) has decided to vacate it after non-payment of dues by the Public Works Department (PWD).

“SPTPL has not been receiving the grant from PWD for maintenance and operations of the project since more than a year. Despite this, the company has shown unwavering commitment towards the project and the commuters but has been forced to take such extreme measures,” read a statement released by the company.

The SPTPL also alleged that the PWD showed “no interest in taking over the project” despite an earlier announcement by the company. “SPTPL would make it a ‘deemed handover’ in case the concerned body does not come forward for the takeover on December 29, the new deadline,” the statement added.

The company has sent a letter intimating about the handover to the principal secretary, PWD, and the chief secretary, Government of Maharashtra. Despite several attempts, Principal Secretary Ashish Kumar remained unavailable for a comment.

