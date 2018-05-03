Sion-Panvel expressway: Woman’s body found in trunk

The woman, who didn’t have any external injuries, was strangled with her scarf, the police said. (Representational Image) The woman, who didn’t have any external injuries, was strangled with her scarf, the police said. (Representational Image)

Body of a woman stashed in a trunk full of clothes was found near the Sion-Panvel expressway on Wednesday morning. On Wednesday around 11 am, police received a call about a trunk lying on the highway near Vashi village. “The trunk was emanating foul smell and we went with our dog squad. After confirming that it wasn’t dangerous, we opened it and found a woman’s decomposing body,” an officer from Vashi police station said.

The woman, who didn’t have any external injuries, was strangled with her scarf, the police said. “The body has been sent for post-mortem. The woman seems to be aged between 30 and 35 years. She must have been killed in the past 48 hours,” said a senior officer. The police have released a list of 23 articles of clothing found in the trunk, other than what she was wearing.

“She was clad in a black kurta with red design and orange salwar with green flowers. In the trunk, there were t-shirts, saris, blouses and even socks, scarves and bedsheets,” the officer said. “We have reached out to other police stations to find out if any missing complaints were lodged recently,” the senior officer added.

