Singer Yash Wadali granted bail in ‘molestation’ case

Singer Yash Wadali, who was arrested on charges of molesting a woman, was on Saturday granted bail by a magistrate’s court. The court granted bail to Wadali on a surety of Rs 20,000 with the condition that he would have to present himself before Bangur Nagar police every Monday.

Wadali was arrested on the complaint of a 39-year-old woman who alleged that he had abused her at a birthday party in Goregaon where he was performing. According to the victim, Wadali had grabbed her by her collar and abused her. His anticipatory bail filed before the Dindoshi court was rejected last week, following which he was arrested.

