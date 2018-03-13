Singer Aditya Narayan rams his Mercedes into autorickshaw

“Narayan is also admitted to hospital for minor injuries. We will take further action once he is discharged,” said Kiran Kale, senior inspector, Versova police station. “Narayan is also admitted to hospital for minor injuries. We will take further action once he is discharged,” said Kiran Kale, senior inspector, Versova police station.

Singer Aditya Narayan was booked for rash driving on Monday after crashing his car into an autorickshaw in Lokhandwala. The accident took place outside Indralok Building on the Lokhandwala back road at 2 pm. The police said Narayan (30), the son of Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan, rammed his Mercedes Benz into the rear of the autorickshaw.

Narayan, the police said, rushed the vehicle’s driver Rajkumar Palekar (64) and passenger Surekha Shivekar (32) to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Four Bungalows.

After recording Shivekar's statement, Versova police station filed a case of rash and negligent driving and causing grievous hurt under Indian Penal Code sections and dangerous driving under the Motor Vehicles Act. "Narayan is also admitted to hospital for minor injuries. We will take further action once he is discharged," said Kiran Kale, senior inspector, Versova police station.

