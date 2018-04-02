Since past few weeks: In attempt to prevent probable crisis, water cuts imposed in satellite towns

Leakage in a water pipeline near Karanjade Road in Panvel. Narendra Vaskar Leakage in a water pipeline near Karanjade Road in Panvel. Narendra Vaskar

Adding to the scorching heat this summer, water cut in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai and Panvel is likely to make the season more exacting for residents of the areas. Although there is no water shortage for now, the municipalities have imposed the cuts for the past few weeks as a preventive measure, officials claimed. Some areas in Mumbai will also see such cuts. While the civic bodies of the satellite towns have implemented the cuts as a precautionary measure to save water until the monsoon sets in, some areas within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are getting irregular supply because of technical issues due to construction of tunnels.

In the summer of 2016, residents of Thane and other places had to face extreme water shortage. Taking cue from that, the civic administrations have undertaken various measures to save water this year. They have announced a 14 per cent water cut till the onset of monsoon. “As per the instructions by the irrigation department, we have undertaken water cuts in Thane city since the past few weeks. Water cuts will continue till mid-July,” said Ravindra Khadatale, the deputy city engineer, water department, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

From March 19, Thane and Mumbra residents have been witnessing water cut every Wednesday. In Kalwa and Diva, the supply is cut on Fridays. Khadatale said. “There is no scarcity of water this year. But we are doing this to preserve water till there is rain. It is better to save water than to repent when there is scarcity,” he added. Khadatale said: “If the situation remains as it is, and water stock remains enough to last up to mid-July then we (Thane Municipal Corporation) plan to implement the water cut from once a week to once a fortnight.”

Last year, Barvi dam that supplies water to Thane was 99 per cent full by the end of July. Water from Barvi dam overflows to the Ulhas River and it is supplied across Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai. Currently, the dam has 130 million cubic metres of water. Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will not supply water to its residents for 24 hours once a week. “Due to the instructions from the irrigation department, water supply from KDMC’s water treatment plants at Barave, Netivali and Titwala will remain shut once a week,” said Prasad Thakur, Public Relations Officer at KDMC.

“Areas under the KDMC have been facing water cuts since March 26. There is a cut every Tuesday in Kalyan, Dombivli and residents of housing societies and slums have been asked by civic officials to store water during this period. It is for the good of the residents,” said Mayor Rajendra Deolekar. In Panvel, the situation is worse. Societies are receiving water every alternate day. The area that gets water from Dehrang dam, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and MIDC, is facing shortage of water due to technical issues at MIDC. “The situation is improving. We are working on the water distribution system, which will help us further,” said Sudhakar Shinde, the commissioner of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Recently, the Panvel civic body asked the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to provide it with 20 MLD of water. The PCMC is also budgeting water for the execution of the Rs 400-crore AMRUT scheme in the next three-four years. “The NMMC is very positive about that. It will be a huge thing for the PCMC and its water distribution system,” Shinde added. The NMMC has not introduced any water cut yet. The Morbe dam that supplies water to the city currently has a stock of 125.8 million cubic metres (MCM). “The present stock has water supply until August this year and will ensure no water cuts. Still, we have appealed to the housing societies to save water and avoid any kind of wastage,” said a senior engineer at the NMMC water department.

In Mumbai, some areas are facing water cuts despite the civic body claiming it has enough water to last till July 2018. Last week, residents of Vile Parle, along with the local corporator, staged an agitation in K West (Andheri west) ward municipal office. “Last week, we were told that the civic body has undertaken construction of a water tunnel between Veravali-Powai and Powai-Ghatkopar. The work is leading to less water getting accumulated in Veravali reservoir, leading to irregular water supply in many areas,” said Abhijit Samant, the BJP corporator who led the protest.

A senior hydraulic engineer at BMC said: “There is no water shortage. Whatever water cut or irregular water supplies are being faced are temporary and are due to pipeline repairs and construction of tunnels between Powai and Veravali.”

