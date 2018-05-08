Follow Us:
Monday, May 07, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Siddhant Ganore applies for bail to attend mother’s first death anniversary

Siddhant Ganore applies for bail to attend mother’s first death anniversary

Ganore filed an application through advocate Vaibhav Bagade before the sessions court hearing his case, seeking one-day bail to attend the rites. The court has directed the prosecution to file a reply.

| Mumbai | Published: May 8, 2018 2:50:34 am
Deepali ganore murder, Deepali ganore murder case, Dyaneshwar Ganore, Siddhant Ganore, Crime news, India crime news, National news, Latest news Siddhant Ganore was arrested from Rajasthan on May 26. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
Top News

Nearly a year since he has been in custody for the murder of his mother Deepali, 20-year-old Siddhant Ganore has sought permission to attend her first death anniversary. Ganore filed an application through advocate Vaibhav Bagade before the sessions court hearing his case, seeking one-day bail to attend the rites. The court has directed the prosecution to file a reply.

Siddhant, a college student, was booked on charges of murder, after he was found absconding following his mother’s murder on May 23, 2017. Deepali’s body was found at their Vakola home by her husband, Dyaneshwar, a police officer. Siddhant was missing from the house leading to him being suspected for the murder. He was arrested from Rajasthan on May 26.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now