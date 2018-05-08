Siddhant Ganore applies for bail to attend mother’s first death anniversary

Siddhant Ganore was arrested from Rajasthan on May 26. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Siddhant Ganore was arrested from Rajasthan on May 26. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Nearly a year since he has been in custody for the murder of his mother Deepali, 20-year-old Siddhant Ganore has sought permission to attend her first death anniversary. Ganore filed an application through advocate Vaibhav Bagade before the sessions court hearing his case, seeking one-day bail to attend the rites. The court has directed the prosecution to file a reply.

Siddhant, a college student, was booked on charges of murder, after he was found absconding following his mother’s murder on May 23, 2017. Deepali’s body was found at their Vakola home by her husband, Dyaneshwar, a police officer. Siddhant was missing from the house leading to him being suspected for the murder. He was arrested from Rajasthan on May 26.

