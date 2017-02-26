Shutterbugs capture the vibrant nightlife of Mumbai that never sleeps

The group trooped to various brightly-lit spots in the city throughout the night. Mrunal Iyer The group trooped to various brightly-lit spots in the city throughout the night. Mrunal Iyer

With their camera settings adjusted just right for the task, a group of photographers, highly charged with passion for photography, recently set out in the dark of night to capture the sleepless city of Mumbai through their lens. Angad Joshi, a self-trained Pune-based photographer, led the 29 photographers through several landmark destinations of Mumbai. “The vibrant night life of Mumbai sets it apart from other cities. The city is so well-lit at night making for some splendid pictures,” says Angad.

Beginning with the Asiatic Library at 10.30 pm, the group trooped to other brightly lit areas like Rajabhai Clock Tower, Horniman Circle and Marine Drive through the night ending the tour six hours later. For 29-year-old Santosh Iyer, one of the photographers on the night tour, this was the first time he experienced something like this. “I have lived in Mumbai all my life, but I had never before thought of doing this. The city is completely different at night. It actually comes alive at night with everything being so beautifully lit,” says Iyer.

Taking pictures in low light gave the group some new learning experiences. “Some things can be captured only at night like the Queen’s Necklace at Marine Drive. The reflection of the lights can also be seen in the Arabian Sea. These things can only be captured with the right camera settings and we learnt them through this tour,” he adds.

Heading on the tour the night before the Mumbai marathon, the group faced some security issues at the Gateway of India.

“We were not allowed to take pictures of the Gateway of India by the police there. They even asked us to delete all the pictures we had of the monument,” lamented Joshi.

It also prevented them from visiting the CST building and the Bandra Worli Sea link as the areas were cordoned off for the Mumbai Marathon. Iyer plans to go on another photography trip next month to cover these areas.