Show sanction for Shivaji memorial office: Bombay HC to state

THE BOMBAY High Court Friday directed the state government to furnish documents of the sanction obtained from the Coastal Zone Management Authority for the construction of a project office for the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue and memorial off the Mumbai coast. The court has given two weeks’ time to the state government to file a reply with relevant documents. If the state fails to produce the necessary sanctions, it would be forced to order that the office be demolished, the court has said.

The project office at Backbay Reclamation block of Cuffe Parade in South Mumbai was built few months ago. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni issued the directive while hearing a PIL filed by a social organisation named Friends of Society and the local fishermen against the Public Works Department’s construction of the project office for the Shivaji Memorial. The office has been built on a 2,246 sqm plot reserved for fishermen, according to the petition. The petition added that the construction was in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms as no sanction had been obtained for building the office. The petition also challenged the change in reservation of the area , which was changed from a fisherman’s housing to government housing.

“The state has made concerted and systematic attempts to usurp the Plot No.120, Back Bay Reclamation under the pretext of an educational organisation, then a Co-operative Association as the caretaker and now the Public Works Department which has constructed the site office for storing machines and materials pertaining to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial,” it states.

Mihir Desai, the senior counsel appearing for the petitioners, told the court that the state’s act violates the fundamental rights of the fishermen and deprives them of their right to live and earn livelihood. “The fishermen stay in an adjacent plot but this particular area where the office has come up is used by them for their boats, fishing nets and other related materials. This office is in complete violation (of rules) and has affected over 1500 families,” said Desai. The court questioned the state about the purpose of such a big office and if there was any vested interest.

The government told the court that the office was temporary and it is an administrative building for the memorial that has obtained the necessary permissions. The state sought time when asked to provide the documents of sanction pertaining to the CRZ norms.

