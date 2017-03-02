Show-cause notice to Cambata Trust: Bombay High Court asks CM to look into Collector’s conduct

The Cambata building was sealed on January 18. Express File The Cambata building was sealed on January 18. Express File

Following complaints of “high-handedness” on part of City Collector Ashwini Joshi in attaching and sending a show-cause notice to the Cambata Trust building that houses Eros Cinema and other commercial premises, the High Court Wednesday directed CM Devendra Fadnavis to oversee her actions.

Watch What Else is Making News



The trust had moved the court against the notice issued to it. Terming Joshi’s actions “arbitrary”, a division bench of Justice V M Kanade and Justice P R Bora said it wanted to know from the principal secretary, revenue, if action by the collector was taken individually or at the behest of the state. The court stayed hearing on the show-cause to the trust.

In the notice on February 14, the collector had pointed out alleged violations of certain conditions of the agreement between the trust and the state for leasing a land. The “violations” included erection of mobile towers and creation of third-party rights. The collector had directed the trust to appear for hearing, based on which she would pass orders.

The trust building near the Churchgate station houses Eros Cinema and several commercial premises that claimed they were unnecessarily harassed.

After Milind Sathe, senior counsel for the trust, told the court there was a likelihood an arbitrary order would be passed by the collector, the court came down heavily on her. “There have been similar complaints against her in the past from other benches. She has used her power arbitrarily when she does not have any jurisdiction to take such actions. All these are violations. I direct the CM to look into the matter personally and find out the state of affairs in the collector’s office,” said Justice Kanade.

The court has given four weeks to the principal secretary, revenue, to reply on whether the collector took the actions individually or on behalf of the state.