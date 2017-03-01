Should priority be language or safety: Bombay HC to govt on auto permits

Hearing a plea against an order that makes it compulsory for autorickshaw permit-seekers to know Marathi, the Bombay High Court asked the government if its emphasis should be on the issue of language or on ensuring the safety of passengers.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai on Tuesday started dictating their order on the petition filed by the Bhiwandi City Rickshaw-Taxi Chalak Malak Sangathan along with other auto and taxi unions. These unions had mainly challenged a circular issued by the government to Regional Transport Offices in 2016.

According to the circular, from November 1, 2016, permits for new autorickshaws were to be given only to those who had basic knowledge of Marathi and the local topography. This directive was imposed under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Rules.

“Your emphasis should be to protect the common man or on the issue of language? What should be the area of priority for the government?” questioned the High Court, saying that there was “complete non-application of mind” by the state.

The court said that the state did not have the power to impose such a requirement on auto rickshaw drivers under the existing rules, as autos fall under the category of motor cabs, which has been exempted from the requirement of knowing Marathi for issuance of permit.

In terms of an earlier interim order in this case, the court wanted to know what steps was the government taking to ensure that auto drivers did not refuse passengers and maintained proper queues. “Are you abiding with these orders?” asked the court, along with telling the petitioners that too should abide by these rules.

“What grievance redressal mechanism have you provided? Is there a facility where a person can send a complaint on WhatsApp? If an auto driver behaves in an unorderly manner, what action can you take immediately?” asked Justice Oka.

The government said it would submit a detailed affidavit in this regard. The court will continue to dictate its order in the matter on Wednesday.

Earlier, the lawyer for the petitioner argued that the RTO did not have the power to confer such conditions for issuance of permit and it was for the state government to provide additional rule-making power to the RTO, which was not done.

Meanwhile, the state government had said that lack of knowledge of Marathi meant the auto driver could not understand his commuters or read signages written in the local language, and not knowing the topography meant the auto driver would inconvenience passengers.