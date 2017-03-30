Should journalists wear jeans, t-shirts to court: Bombay Chief Justice

A bench headed by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur of the Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked if wearing “T-shirt and jeans” to court was the right attire.

The court was hearing a matter pertaining to the recent resident doctors’ strike in Maharashtra.

Enquiring if there was a dress code for journalists, the court wanted to know if T-shirts and jeans were appropriate clothing to wear to court.

“Is this Bombay culture?” Chief Justice Chellur asked, while adding that journalists should maintain decorum.

She asked a counsel appearing for Sion Hosptial in the case of the doctors’ strike, Suresh Pakale, if the dress code was appreciated to which Pakale said “no”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd