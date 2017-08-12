Shortage of manpower, equipment hits trauma care centres in Maharashtra: CAG

The Trauma Care Centre at Ozarde, near Talegaon. (Express archive) The Trauma Care Centre at Ozarde, near Talegaon. (Express archive)

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in its report has claimed that most trauma care centres (TCCs) in the state are not functioning to capacity due to shortage of manpower and equipment. In an attempt to bring down road accident deaths to 10 per cent, the Centre had decided to facilitate capacity-building and setting up of trauma centres in hospitals on national highways in every state. Under the plan, there were to be two level I, two level II and 69 level III centres across the state.

The report states there are inadequacies in planning of the centres. The two Level I centres — which were to provide the highest level of comprehensive care — were planned in Mumbai and Nagpur. The one in Mumbai has not been constructed while the one in Nagpur is partially functional. he report states that of the 22 selected TCCs for the study, only one, at Ratnagiri, was fully functional, while four were functioning sub-optimally.

“The TCCs were expected to provide highest level of definitive and comprehensive care to accident victims, non functioning or partial functioning of 21 of 22 selected TCCs due to acute shortage of manpower and equipment clearly demonstrated slackness on the level on the part of GoM in making the TCCs fully operational for providing high level of medical care to trauma victims,” the report says.

