Shop owner illegally prepared farsan on the premises: BMC

After the massive fire at a farsan shop in Sakinaka killed 12 people Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a probe against the shop owner, who manufactured the farsan (snacks) on the same premises, and a tenant. The civic body will also penalise the owner for illegally storing inflammable and hazardous chemicals. BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has directed the deputy municipal commissioner of the central purchase department to conduct a probe and submit a detailed report within 15 days. The officer is expected to find out the cause of the fire, in consultation with the chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, to fix responsibility with regard to the alleged illegal construction of mezzanine floor/loft and to check if all requisite licences were issued.

The farsan shop was started at the Makharia compound located on Khairani Road by Ghatkopar resident Jayesh Bhanushali around one and a half years ago. According to the BMC, Bhanushali registered his business with the shop and establishment department, but was selling farsan and preparing them on the same premises in an unauthorised manner.

“According to the regulations of Mumbai municipal Corporation (MMC) Act of 1888, Section 394, if it is found that the unauthorised trades and storages are dangerous to lives of the citizens then after obtaining remarks of the fire brigade the goods can be seized and legal action can be taken against the unauthorised production and storage of inflammable and hazardous chemicals. In the case of Bhanu Farsan, the owner of the establishment had not applied for requisite licences to prepare farsan in the same structure where they sold it on wholesale and retail basis,” said Ajit Kumar Ambi, Assistant Commissioner of L Ward (Kurla, Sakinaka, Chandivali).

He added: “We will check all the documents to ascertain the status of licence of the farsan shop under the shop and establishment department and building and factory department. As far as we know, they have neither applied for these licences nor have acquired the same. We will submit our report in the matter soon.” The presence of a huge amount of raw material for farsan, diesel, clothes, wood, open electric wires and other electric installation, LPG cylinder, utensils, oil, packaging material including plastic packets reportedly led to the escalation of fire.

According to Ambi, the said structure has been there since 1974, but the entire locality dotted with commercial units was declared a slum. “We cannot take action such as demolishing the illegal structure as it was declared slum and hence only the deputy district collector can take action against these structures. However, we can provide man and machinery for the action. Once it is ascertained that they had no licence, we will consult the headquarters and initiate legal action.”

According to Ambi, Bhanushali had no permission to construct the loft too, which was one of the factors that led to trapping of workers inside the shop when it caught fire. Sources in the L-Ward office said the area had now been reserved as a no-development zone in the Development Plan (DP) 1991. “Till date, we have neither received any complaint, nor any remark from the fire brigade against the illegalities. Hence, no inspection was carried out. L-Ward, one of the most populated wards in the city, has over 60,000 shops and units registered with the civic body. We cannot inspect each and every one of them,” said an official.

Ambi had two years ago proposed splitting of the ward into two, citing the huge area and shortage of staff. The matter is pending.

