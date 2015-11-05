Shootout at Vakola police station: Police deny job to son of deceased ASI who killed his senior officer

Twenty-seven days after police officer Dilip Shirke committed suicide in Vakola police station May 2 this year, his son Abhishek (26) had written to the then Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria to be considered as a ‘special case’ and be given a job in the force “if possible”. However, two weeks ago, the police turned down his request to be inducted into the Mumbai police force, citing a criminal case registered against his father after the firing at Vakola police station.

On the night of May 2, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Dilip Shirke was furious at being marked absent by Assistant Police Inspector (API) Deepak Shinde. Shirke first went looking for the latter and on not finding him had stormed into the cabin of Senior Police Inspector Vilas Joshi. An argument ensued after which Shirke first shot Joshi with his service weapon, a 9mm pistol and then shot himself.

A “special case” is a request made by family members of an ex-policeman who have died while on service. The families plead for compensation in terms of a job opportunity like in the case of Abhishek Shirke.

The one-page letter issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ II) Sunita Salunkhe is dated October 13, 2015 and states the brief history of the incident on the night of May 2 in the first paragraph.

“ASI 20728/ Dilip Shirke used his service revolver on senior police inspector Vilas Joshi and had died while he was being treated at the Lilavati hospital. After firing at Joshi, Shirke had shot himself on the head and died,” the letter read.

The second paragraph points out a home department government resolution (GR) formulated on December 12, 2008 and further stated in Marathi that the “compensation (to be considered as a ‘special case’) has been denied as his father had committed suicide.”

“Following the suicide in your father’s incident, a case has been registered against your father, which does not make you eligible for compensation,” the letter read.

According to sources, the request sent to Maria by Abhishek Shirke was dated May 29, 2015, in which Abhishek put forward his case and requested to be considered for the position as “a sipayee on humanitarian grounds”. Abhishek is believed to have received the response from the police on October 20.

A senior official in the Home Department said Dilip Shirke “did not die on service, he took his own life. We cannot offer his son a job opportunity because a GR issued by the government in 2008 does not permit us to do so,” said the source. According to sources, Abhishek is working with a private company.

rohit.alok@expressindia.com

