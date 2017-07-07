Shoeshine man held for ‘killing friend 2 years ago’

Picture for representational purpose. Picture for representational purpose.

A shoeshine man was arrested in Ahmednagar this week, two years after he allegedly murdered a drug addict at Dadar. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch had looked for the man at railway stations across the state. The accused, Shivaji Ghodke, allegedly killed his friend Baliram Rakte on September 24, 2015, while the two were sitting under the Dadar railway bridge taking drugs. According to the police, the duo got into an argument which ended in Ghodke allegedly hitting Rakte on the head with a glass bottle and fleeing.

After identifying Ghodke from CCTV footage, the GRP and the Shivaji Park police, which announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information on his whereabouts, started looking for him.

The Crime Branch found Ghodke was working as a travelling shoeshine man. They looked for him at Nashik, Manmad, Jalgaon, Shirdi and other places, before received information this week that he had been spotted at Shrirampur railway station in Ahmednagar. Ghodke has been booked for theft in Manmad, Pune, Daund, Lonavala and Solapur, the police said.

