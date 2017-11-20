Shocker from Mumbai: 53-yr-old raped daughter-in-law’s sister over eight months, arrested

Earlier this month, the man took nude pictures of the woman and threatened to post them on Facebook and send them via WhatsApp to other family members, the police said (File) Earlier this month, the man took nude pictures of the woman and threatened to post them on Facebook and send them via WhatsApp to other family members, the police said (File)

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped repeatedly over eight months in Ambernath by her sister’s father-in-law, who threatened to release nude pictures of his son and daughter-in-law. The police said the woman did not report the blackmail to the police for a long time as she did not want to ruin her sister’s marriage.

The woman, a working professional living in Ambernath west, was approached by the 53-year-old father-in-law of her sister eight months ago. The police said the man claimed to be in possession of nude pictures of his son and daughter-in-law and threatened to show them to other members of the family unless she had sex with him. Under that pretext, the man raped the woman several times at a lodge in Ambernath, the police said.

Earlier this month, however, the man took nude pictures of the woman and threatened to post them on Facebook and send them via WhatsApp to other family members, the police said. “The man raped the victim on several more occasions under the new threat,” said the officer.

On Saturday, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused. B D Wagh, senior inspector, Ambernath police station, said the man was arrested on Saturday and booked with rape and molestation under sections of the Indian Penal Code and with publishing obscene and sexually explicit material under the Information Technology Act.

