Shivaji memorial: State spent over Rs 5 crore to publicise bhoomipujan 

The Maharashtra government spent Rs 5.83 crore on publicising the mid-sea bhoomipujan of the 210-metre-tall memorial of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year. The event at which the Prime Minister also flagged off six other major infrastructure works with a combined construction cost of Rs 1.06 lakh crore for Mumbai was a virtual show of strength by the BJP in the run up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. According to figures released by the General Administration Department, the Maharashtra government had spent Rs 2.14 crore for putting up banners of the event across the state. At least Rs 55 lakh were spent in installing banners in Mumbai alone. A total of Rs 2.62 crore were spent on advertisements in newspapers. The remaining amount was spent on the artwork and administrative expenses.

The BJP had been keen on taking credit for initiating work on the project which was first promised by the Congress-NCP government in 1999. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had then credited the BJP government for starting the project and had blamed the previous regimes for sitting on the project for 15 years without getting any regulatory clearances. “For 15 years, people were only talking about this dream. The previous government could not get a single regulatory clearance for this project in the last 15 years. This government gave clearances to the project in six months,” Fadnavis had said.

The Maharashtra government is facing a financial overburden. Its debt has spiralled by 26 per cent from Rs 2.69 lakh crore when the BJP took power in 2014 to Rs 3.71 lakh crore in the current fiscal. The debt is expected to reach Rs 4.13 lakh crore next year. The state government will be spending a Rs 28,830 crore to serve this debt. Next year, the amount that it will spend on servicing its debt will be Rs 31,000 crore.

