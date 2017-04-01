Shivaji memorial: Govt submits undertaking to HC on memorial project office

Bombay High Court (File Photo) Bombay High Court (File Photo)

The state government gave an undertaking to the Bombay High Court Friday stating that it will not continue any construction activity for the project office of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue and memorial off the Mumbai coast. The government has sought time to file a detailed affidavit on the Coastal Zone Regulation (CRZ) clearances to build the office.

In the last hearing, the High Court had directed the government to furnish documents of the sanction obtained from the Coastal Zone Management Authority for the construction of the office. A PIL had been filed by Friends of Society and local fishermen against the PWD’s construction of the project office.

