Shiv Sena wins Thane zilla parishad polls

HAVING WON 26 seats out of 53 in the Thane zilla parishad, the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party in the just-held election, just one seat short of a simple majority. This is for the first time that the Shiv Sena has won the Thane zilla parishad poll in its history. Besides, the Sena on Thursday also emerged as the single largest party in five panchayat samiti polls held in Thane district, winning 47 seats out of 106.

Voting for the Thane zilla parishad, five panchayat samitis and ten municipal councils took place on Wednesday, with officials recording 65 per cent voting. The results of three municipal council polls will be declared on December 18 while the rest were declared on Thursday.

Of the 53 seats in Thane zilla parishad, voting took place for 52 seats as election to one seat was unopposed. The Sena won 26 seats while the BJP won 14 seats. The NCP won ten seats while the Congress and an independent candidate won one each. Officials from the State Election Commission (SEC) said the result of one seat was kept on hold owing to re-polling at one centre as ordered by the district collector.

In the five panchayat samitis in Thane, the Sena won 47 seats out of 106 and the BJP won 37 seats. While the NCP won 16 seats, the Congress won only two seats. The five panchayat samitis include Shahapur, Murbad, Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Ambernath, all on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Senior Sena leader and cabinet minister Eknath Shinde congratulated the newly elected candidates and thanked the people for their support. “This election results have shown that the people have faith in us,” said Shinde, who is also guardian minister of Thane district. Sena leaders said that Thane city has always been a bastion of the Sena, but its growth is reflected in it winning power in the rural local body for the first time.

Meanwhile, in the results declared of seven municipal council polls, the BJP won 49 seats out of 123 seats and emerged as the single largest party. It is followed by Congress (25), NCP (6), Shiv Sena (5) and others which include regional parties and independents.

The seven municipal councils include Hupri in Kolhapur, Kinwat in Nanded, Chikhaldara in Amravati, Pandharkawada in Yavatmal, Shindkheda in Dhule, Fulambri in Aurangabad and Salekasa in Gondia. “We have won five posts of the municipal council presidents and also emerged as the single largest party. This results have given befitting replies to opposition which is spreading lies against the state government,” said Raosaheb Danve, BJP state president.

