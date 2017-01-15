Maharashtra: Shiv Sena will not run after BJP for pre-poll alliance, says Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena on Saturday issued a strong warning to BJP not to expect them to come running after them for pre-poll alliance for the coming municipal corporations and zilla parishads in February 16 and 21. The Shiv Sena (MP) in Rajya Sabha Sanjay Raut said, “There is no question of our party bending down or going after BJP.”

“The Shiv Sena will set its own terms and conditions,” he said. The Sena’s statement assumes significance in the wake of the pre-poll talks scheduled to begin from Sunday. Both sides have appointed a three member team to take the discussions ahead.