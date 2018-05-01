Shiv Sena urges Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to take over Seven Hills Hospital

Shiv Sena, the ruling party in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has urged the civic body to “seize” the “loss making” SevenHills Hospital in Marol. The cash-strapped hospital has been unable to pay its employees or clear property tax arrears with BMC that had given the facility 17 acres of land.

While the chairperson of the BMC health committee, Archana Bhalerao, has put forth a proposal to take over the hospital along with its equipment before the civic chief Ajoy Mehta, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale has also written to Mehta to look into the matter at the earliest.

Sena corporators in the BMC have demanded that the hospital that is in a “financial mess” be seized/taken over by the BMC along with equipment and machinery and made available to residents who cannot afford expensive health checks and treatment. The Sena corporator from Ghatkopar and newly-appointed chairperson of the civic health committee, Bhalerao, said: “The hospital is already facing huge losses not only in Mumbai but also at its branch in Visakhapatnam. They are neither able to serve the people, nor pay salary to employees. So, instead of continuing this way, we feel the BMC must take over the hospital and serve the poor people who can avail of the health services free or at nominal costs.”

Shewale, in his letter to Mehta, has raised the same issues. “The hospital, during its inception, boasted 1,500 beds. Today, it has come down to just 300 beds. There is no clue about what is going on,” he said. Shewale urged Mehta to carry out an investigation in the matter. Last month, the BMC sealed seven properties for non-payment of property tax to the tune of Rs 28 crore, apart from sealing the administrative office of Seven Hills hospital, for its failure to pay property tax to the tune of Rs 9 crore. A senior BMC official said: “Seizing the hospital is not a solution. Since the matter has been proposed by the health committee, we will look into it.”

In 2010, the BMC had handed over 17 acres of land, which is close to the Chhattrapati Shivaji International Airport, to the hospital under a public-private-partnership model. In 2013-14, the hospital declared that it had suffered losses worth Rs 150 crore. The branch at Visakhapatnam is also reeling under losses of Rs 1,200 crore. Doctors and employees in the hospital have allegedly not received their dues since August-September 2017.

According to officials from SevenHills Hospital, the National Law Tribunal Company, Hyderabad bench, has commenced corporate insolvency procedure in March this year against the hospital. The NLTC had asked for all creditors to submit proof of credit before March-end to an official appointeds by it. According to officials, the BMC cannot immediately take action as long as the insolvency procedure is under way.

The hospital continues to run all its departments and out-patient services. “We did see a hit on patient load when the news of the hospital shutting down was floated. But patients have started returning and all departments are running, although with fewer patients now,” an official said.

