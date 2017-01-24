Shiv Sena unveils manifesto for BMC polls

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with son Aaditya Thackeray and senior leader Manohar Joshi releasing the party’s manifesto in the city on Monday. (Source: PTI) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with son Aaditya Thackeray and senior leader Manohar Joshi releasing the party’s manifesto in the city on Monday. (Source: PTI)

The Shiv Sena on Monday unveiled its manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The party, which earlier announced plans to waive property tax for homes having a carpet area of up to 500 sq ft, made further promises on road infrastructure, healthcare and education. The manifesto promises to set up e-libraries for students staying in small houses without adequate space to study. The party also promised to promote skill development centres for the youth and self-defence workshops for girls in view of increasing assaults on young women and to give preference to students from BMC schools for jobs within the civic body. It also promised to start a music academy and a photo gallery showcasing India’s Independence struggle.

To improve the tourism potential of Mumbai, the Sena has promised to acquire vacant land on the east coast and transform it into a tourism zone, redesign all gardens in Mumbai and create new ones.

On the health front, the party said it would provide free health services for all Mumbaikars and set up a new medical college at Shatabdi hospital in Govandi. In view of rising heart ailments, it will also set up a Cath lab in Cooper hospital to monitor heart ailments and a dedicated hospital for treating diabetes.

The manifesto also lists out its plan to provide “health at doorstep” for those who are ailing and infirm and cannot visit hospitals and to start an OPD-on-wheels besides dedicated generic medicine pharmacies in hospitals so that Mumbaikars have access to cheaper medicines. The party has also said that it would ensure the recharging of all old wells and maintain the green zone status of Aarey colony, where the state has incidentally planned to set up the car shed for Metro III project, the coastal road project, expediting the Goregaon-Mulund link road and concretising of Mumbai roads to fix the problem of potholes.

In the manifesto, the Sena has assured that once it comes to power, the budgets of the BMC and BEST, which are tabled separately, will be integrated. On the issue of transportation, the party has promised to introduce electric buses, start a common ticketing platform for all modes of transport in Mumbai and provide free rides in buses to school students. It has said that many housing societies feel neglected and the party would provide amenities and facilities to housing societies as well. It also promised to set up dedicated spots in the city for farmers to directly sell their produce to the people.

The Sena plans to create a Dabbawala Bhavan in honour of Mumbai’s famed dabbawalas and motor stands at all railway station for people to park their two-wheelers. On the sports front, there is a promise to construct four new swimming pools in the city where students would be allowed free access. It also plans to construct football parks and a shooting range in the city along with a sports complex in Govandi and regularisation of all gaothan construction in the city.