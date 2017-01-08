Shiv Sena to go solo in Yavatmal polls; adds BJP to foes list

The Shiv Sena district unit has decided to go alone in the forthcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections and will be fielding candidates on all the seats to counter BJP, a new addition to it’s “foes list”, along with Congress and NCP. Though BJP and Shiv Sena are partners in the state government the decision to forge alliance for local level elections is taken by the district committees. The Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections are to be held in next couple of months.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Shiv Sena MP from Yavatmal-Washim constituency Bhavana Gawali, addressing a party gathering on Saturday said, “It (Shiv Sena) places BJP in the foe list along with Congress and NCP and hence any pre-poll alliance with them has been ruled out.” “The BJP leaders are disturbed with the evergrowing cadre strength of Shiv Sena and hence they have replaced the guardian minister without consulting either our party chief or minister Sanjay Rathod,” claimed Gawali.

“People are with the Shiv Sena and it will certainly unfurl the saffron flag atop the Yavatmal Zilla Parishad (ZP) this time,” said the MP For the 61 ZP seats, over 898 applications have been received and 800 aspirants have applied for the party ticket for Panchayat Samiti elections, she added. There are 16 Panchayat Samitis in the district.

MoS for Revenue Sanjay Rathod, district chiefs Santosh Dhawle and Vishwas Nadekar, former MLA Balasheb Munginwar was among those who attended the gathering. Rathod, who was recently replaced by Madan Yerawar as guardian minister of the district, reacted sharply to this decision of CM Devendra Fadnavis, saying, “I don’t care for ministership and can even resign from the post if the situation arises.”

“The BJP leaders have become restless as Sena is becoming popular under my leadership and hence the post was snatched away from me when there was no public complaint other than the complaint from BJP itself,” Rathod alleged.

“They (BJP leaders) targetted me and managed to get their planned agenda implemented through the CM,” Rathod further said. He urged the gathering to work unitedly for the party candidates in the ZP and PS elections.