Shiv Sena to fight BMC polls alone, won’t enter into alliance with BJP

In a repeat of the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena has once again decided to fight it out alone, this time the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday confirmed that the party will not be entering into an alliance with any party. Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party held seat-sharing talks but failed to reach an agreement. “I will not go into an alliance, from now the fight has started,” Thackeray said. The last date for filing of nomination for the civic polls is January 27. BMC, which has 227 wards, will go to polls on February 21.

Bullock cart racing

Buoyed by the success of the public protests over Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, Thackeray called on Maharashtrians to join hands to bring back bullock cart racing in the state. “Let us come together to bring back bullock cart racing in Maharashtra,” Thackeray said while addressing a party gathering. The issue also resonated in the neighbouring state of Karnataka, with legislators looking to take a cue from Tamil Nadu and bring out an ordinance allowing the smooth conduct of the sport. Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu, succumbing to pressure from pro-Jallikattu protesters, temporarily removed all the legal hurdles to allow the bull-taming sport. However, the week-long protests at Marina beach did not dissipate as the protesters were seeking a permanent solution to the ban on Jallikattu. The demand was to amend the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals by removing bulls from the list of animals prohibited for performance or display.

