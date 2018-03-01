Shiv Sena threat to walk out of govt hollow: Vikhe-Patil

About the functioning in the government, Vikhe-Patil said, “The government has failed to keep its promise of providing employment to the youths. Instead, they have driven the youths to make ‘pakodas’.” (File) About the functioning in the government, Vikhe-Patil said, “The government has failed to keep its promise of providing employment to the youths. Instead, they have driven the youths to make ‘pakodas’.” (File)

Commenting on the Shiv Sena boycotting of the recent Magnetic Maharashtra event, leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, said that Sena’s repeated threat to walk out of the government was totally hollow. In the last three years, Sena has shown they cannot stay out of the “magnet of power” and their threats were just public posturing.

Patil was speaking in the state legislature assembly on Wednesday, where he said, “Shiv Sena leadership (Uddhav Thackeray) and others boycotted the Magnetic Maharashtra, but their in-house newspaper Saamana bent backwards to display a huge advertisements on Magnetic Maharashtra to earn revenue.” Shiv Sena local leaders displayed black flag against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. “For the last three years, we have been hearing that Sena ministers have kept their resignations in their pockets. Now, wonder what stops them from submitting their resignations.”

About the functioning in the government, Vikhe-Patil said, “The government has failed to keep its promise of providing employment to the youths. Instead, they have driven the youths to make ‘pakodas’.”

“How can the government drive the educated youths into such vocation. If that is the case we would like them to provide place within the Vidhan Bhawan for the unemployed youths,” he said.

He said, “Government has roped in big investors like Patanjali groups, but where are the results to provide relief to the rural farmers.” “In the governor’s speech, the government highlighted Swami Vivekananda’s message that a nation is only possible through education of masses. We have seen maximum chaos in the education department which failed to deliver results in time, thus causing hardships to lakhs of students, which adversely affected their career,” he said.

Earlier, senior BJP (MLA) Atul Bhatkhalkar initiated the debate on the governor’s address in the state assembly. The BJP leader outlined the major reforms across sectors taken by the government to bring greater change and accountability in the system. He was seconded by Shiv Sena member Sunil Prabhu.

