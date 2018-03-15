Shiv Sena slams Poonam Mahajan for remarks on farmers

BJP MP Poonam Mahajan (Express Photo by Ruhi Bhasin) BJP MP Poonam Mahajan (Express Photo by Ruhi Bhasin)

Slamming BJP MP Poonam Mahajan for her remarks linking the protest march of farmers with ‘urban Maoism’, the Shiv Sena asked if Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis supports Maoism and whether he committed a crime by agreeing to the demands of the farmers, who had marched to Mumbai on Monday. “The Chief Minister held a meeting with the protestors and also agreed to their demands. Does this mean he supports Maoism and has committed a crime?” the Sena asked in an editorial in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Wednesday.

It further said while Mahajan linked the farmers march with urban Maoism, there was not a single anti-national slogan during the protest. “Mahajan should demand from the Prime Minister that Indian armed forces be sent to Nepal to safeguard the Hindu Rashtra,” added the editorial.

It further said that people like Naresh Agarwal, former SP leader who has joined the BJP, are more “dangerous” than Maoists. “It does not suit a party that has laid down a red carpet for a man (Agarwal) who insulted Lord Ram and the Indian Army to link the protest march of farmers with Maoism,” the Sena edit said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App