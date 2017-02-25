Shiv Sena shows no signs of softening: ‘Will continue fight for state’s honour’

In a scathing piece, the party said the BJP had used all possible resources, including administrative machinery and resources from Delhi, to achieve this victory. (File) In a scathing piece, the party said the BJP had used all possible resources, including administrative machinery and resources from Delhi, to achieve this victory. (File)

The Shiv Sena continued to strike a belligerent note Friday, claiming its fight for the “honour of Maharashtra” would continue.

The Sena has so far not given any indication of softening its stance against the BJP, and Uddhav Thackeray has said he is yet to consider the prospect of realigning with the former ally.

“We have decided to take the thorny path. We do not fear the consequences. The fight will go on. War has begun not for power but for the sake of religion and values and the pride of Maharashtra,” the party mouthpiece Saamana said in an editorial published on Friday.

In a scathing piece, the party said the BJP had used all possible resources, including administrative machinery and resources from Delhi, to achieve this victory.

“We will not deny it has done well. But the Sena fought like a warrior inspite of the way the machinery of the state and resources from Delhi were used to work against us,” the edit said.

The Sena said while it got votes from almost every community of the state, the BJP was largely supported by a particular caste, religion and ethnicity. The edit claimed the fight was for the “honour and unity of Maharashtra” and the Sena would not give away its claim on the BMC to another entity.

Thackeray also said the party would claim the post of mayor in the BMC and so far, he had not contemplated joining hands with the BJP. “I have not put my mind to it. Right now I am basking in the victory our cadre achieved in Mumbai,” he said.

Many Sainiks feel that aligning with the BJP has been detrimental to the party and point to the fact that historically, regional parties with whom the BJP allies have been elbowed out— like in the case of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party in Goa which had joined hands with the BJP but slowly ceded space to it.