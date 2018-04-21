Shiv Sena should explain its stand on Coastal Road: BJP

The BJP’s criticism comes a day after Sena did not approve of the project management consultancy, thus delaying the commencement of the coastal road work. The BJP’s criticism comes a day after Sena did not approve of the project management consultancy, thus delaying the commencement of the coastal road work.

The BJP on Friday demanded that the Shiv Sena should explain its stand on the coastal road project. It also asked Sena to clarify whether its opposition to the coastal road is on account of its failure to get its say in the consultancy. Speaking to the media, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said, “Coastal Road is a very important project for Mumbaiakars as it will help in decongesting the city and its suburbs.”

The BJP’s criticism comes a day after Sena did not approve of the project management consultancy, thus delaying the commencement of the coastal road work. While urging the Sena to explain the reasons for the delay, BJP said, “Either Sena is against the coastal road. Or it has failed to strike an understanding at the standing committee of the BMC.” Shelar also pointed out how CM Devendra Fadnavis had worked to expedite the coastal road and got 17 clearances from various departments at Centre.

Another issue which was raised by the BJP was related to the BMC’s work on the drainage system ahead of the monsoon. While stating that Gazdhar Dam pumping station has not become operational, waterlogging in Juhu, Santacruz, Andheri and Khar cannot be ruled out. “The contractors are not doing the work, they should be replaced immediately,” said Shelar. The BJP added that malpractices continued in the garbage dumping grounds and so, it should be brought under CCTV surveillance.

