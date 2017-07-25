Shiv Sena seeks Tawde’s resignation over ‘mismanagement’ at MU

Aditya Thackeray met Governor C Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan on Monday morning.

Aditya Thackeray met Governor C Vidyasagar Rao at Raj Bhavan on Monday morning.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s feuding ally Shiv Sena attempted to embarrass the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra on Monday by demanding the resignation of a senior BJP minister. Shiv Sena’s heir apparent Aditya Thackeray on Monday called upon Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to press for the resignation of the state Education Minister Vinod Tawde and Mumbai University Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh over their “failure to conduct the basic work of the university.”

During his meeting with Governor Rao, who is also the university’s Chancellor, Thackeray alleged that there was “absolute mismanagement” in the Mumbai university. He also handed over a letter highlighting problems in the online assessment process and demanding the resignations of Tawde and Deshmukh.

“An inquiry must happen into why was online assessment opted for and how was the tendering process. Since it failed so badly, it’s a scam,” said Aditya. He also demanded that the university should waive charges collected from the students for the revaluation of papers.

Tawde attempted to put the blame on his junior minister Ravindra Waikar, who is from the Sena. “He might have asked the resignation of the vice chancellor and the minister of state for higher and technical education,” he said adding that he has never held any meeting of the university.

The Shiv Sena, however, countered Tawde stating that he should resign for not knowing what is happening in his department. “Mr Tawde, if you are not accepting that you are not able to focus and hasn’t taken a single decision and do not know what is happening in your department, then you should resign anyway,” tweeted Harshal Pradhan, Sena’s media secretary.

Meanwhile, the Governor, too, held a review meeting with Vice Chancellor Sanjay Deshmukh to monitor the progress of assessment of answer papers and declaration of results, at Raj Bhavan. While Deshmukh presented a status report, Governor Rao reiterated that the deadline for declaring the results was July 31.

