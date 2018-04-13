Shiv Sena questions BJP day-long fast

“What is going to be achieved by this fast?” asked the editorial. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File) “What is going to be achieved by this fast?” asked the editorial. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

THE Shiv Sena, in an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, has questioned the outcome of the nationwide fast by BJP leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “After the Congress’s fast failed, the BJP is having a one-day fast under the leadership of Modi. It is a competition between peacock and peahen. But there has been a rise in suicides, as the miseries of a large sections of people in the country haven’t diminished. What is going to be achieved by this fast?” asked the editorial.

It said the suicide of Yavatmal farmer, Shankar Chayare, reveals the truth behind the false assurances made by the government. Chayare reportedly blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his suicide note. “After the government announced what it termed a historic farm loan waiver, the number of farmer suicides has not decreased. There are no signs of the situation improving. This is because the government’s announcement was a farce and there are no signs of it being implemented,” said the Sena.

It further said had the farmer received Rs 15 lakh each as promised by Modi in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the farmer from Yavatmal would have repaid his debt of Rs 3 lakh. “The promised money hasn’t been transferred into bank accounts and the loan waiver promise is not fulfilled. But the BJP coffers have increased to Rs 1,034 crore from Rs 570 crore over the last two years. However, farmers have not received Rs 15 lakh as promised. This is clear abetment to suicide,” the editorial said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App