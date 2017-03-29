Shiv Sena puts up ‘Cheating Voting Machine’ to protest ally BJP’s Uttar Pradesh win

The CVM — Cheating Voting Machine — put on display by the Shiv Sena in Girgaum, as part of Gudi Padwa celebrations. Nirmal Harindran The CVM — Cheating Voting Machine — put on display by the Shiv Sena in Girgaum, as part of Gudi Padwa celebrations. Nirmal Harindran

IN AN apparent dig at ally Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) win in the state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Shiv Sena in Girgaum showcased a dummy Electronic Voting Machine during a Swagat Yatra that was part of the annual Gudi Padwa celebrations in the locality.

Labelled the ‘Cheating Voting Machine’ (CVM), the exhibit aimed to draw attention to the “safety and security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)”.

The dummy machine listed names of various “dummy candidates and party symbols”. A finger was shown pressing one icon while the “vote” is recorded as being cast in favour of another party with the symbol of a “rose”. A banner behind proclaimed, “CVM – An easy way to win elections”.

“The motive was to highlight doubts over election results. It was also to show that in spite of all the troubles faced by people due to a government’s wrong decisions, the machine allows them to be in power,” said Shiv Sena’s Mayur Kokam, ward president in the Nofra area of Navy Nagar, Colaba, who visualised the concept.

Among other exhibits part of the celebrations were those on farmers’ suicides, the issue of Ram Mandir and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The yatra, which started from Girgaum at 8 am, continued till Chira Bazaar till late afternoon.

“We wanted to highlight the disinterest of the government in waiving loans of farmers in Maharashtra. The loan waiver came as an easy sop in winning UP elections, but when it comes to Maharashtra and the concerns of Marathi people, it has taken a back seat,” said Santosh Shinde, Sena’s ward president in Girgaum.

neha.kulkarni@expressindia.com

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now