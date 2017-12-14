Shiv Sena MP demands Shivaji statue in front of CSMT, not on platform 18

MoS for Railways Rajen Gohain along with railway officials at CSMT Wednesday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) MoS for Railways Rajen Gohain along with railway officials at CSMT Wednesday. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

SHIV SENA MP Arvind Sawant criticised the Railways Wednesday for planning a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on platform 18 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). He demanded that the statue be constructed in front of the railway station, so that regular commuters get to see it.

Sawant was speaking at CSMT where Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain was inaugurating passenger amenities, including foot overbridges at Nahur and Currey Road stations, as well as toilets, lifts, solar power plants, booking offices and escalators. Platform 18 of CSMT forms an entrance for passengers taking express trains. Sawant alleged that constructing a statue at a “corner” does not serve the purpose. “The statue must be constructed in front of the heritage building. There is enough space for a statue in the small garden in front of the heritage building.

If they have the space for a garden, they can very well make a statue of Shivaji Maharaj there,” Sawant said.

This would be the sixth statue of the warrior king in the city after the those at the Gateway of India, the Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport, Dadar’s Shivaji Park, Juhu beach and Chembur.

After a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in April last year, former railway minister Suresh Prabhu had announced the remodelling of the CSTM station depicting seven forts — Raigad, Panhala, Sinhagad, Shivneri, Rajgad, Bhuikot and Janjira — of the Maratha kingdom, and an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The plan was proposed to attract tourists. It is being built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

“The first railway line in the country ran between CSMT and Thane. How can the Railways ignore the importance of constructing a statue at this place?” Sawant asked.

“The promise of the statue fails to be met. Though we have said this many times to the Railways, the message fails to reach those in power. It must be constructed in front of the heritage building, else we will stage a protest. The Railways must construct the statue at the earliest,” he added. He reiterated the Sena’s demand of renaming Mumbai Central railway station after late philanthropist Nana Shankar Sheth.

“For many of the foot overbridges inaugurated today, our government in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given funds. For example, the BMC has funded the construction of the bridge at Currey Road station, which was inaugrated today. They have delayed its construction for ages. They have also failed to make the bridge at the Currey Road station end-to-end, which fails to benefit many users. Why should ministers inaugurate services like toilets in Mumbai, when there is a pressing need for other important facilities,” Sawant added.

Promising early construction of the statue, Gohain said, “The plan on constructing the statue is on. We will make the statue at the earliest.” “The Railways must deliberate upon demands made by Sawant. If possible, they must be taken into consideration,” Madhav Bhandari, spokesperson of the BJP, said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App