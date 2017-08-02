Shiv Sena moves privilege motion against state Education Minister Vinod Tawde

Yuva Sena members protest outside Mumbai University’s Kalina campus on Tuesday. (Source: Santosh Parab) Yuva Sena members protest outside Mumbai University’s Kalina campus on Tuesday. (Source: Santosh Parab)

State Education Minister Vinod Tawde on Tuesday came under scathing attack from the ruling Shiv Sena, which mooted a privilege motion against him, and the opposition Congress and NCP dismissing him as a failure, following the delay in Mumbai University results. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the delay was a serious matter. He said the Governor has taken serious note of the matter and set strict deadlines to ensure students appearing for competitive exams or seeking admissions are not affected. Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab moved a privilege motion in the Legislative Council against Tawde over the delay in declaring results of Mumbai University.

“The preparations for holding online assessment should have started early. The responsibility of results lies on the Pro Vice Chancellor, the Controller of exams and the Registrar. There is no Pro VC, the Director of Exams is holding additional charge and the Registrar has recently been made the CEO of the Haj Committee,” Anil Parab said.

Parab claimed that when he had sought the resignation of the education minister and the vice chancellor for the fiasco, he was ticked off by certain ministers that he had not studied the issue carefully. “The education minister assured the House that results will be declared on time, which did not happen. I am thus moving a Privilege Motion against him,” Parab said. Legislative Council Vice Chairman Manikrao Thakre, meanwhile, said he would take a decision on the motion after seeking a clarification from the minister on the issue.

In the state Assembly, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, “Tawde as education minister has completely failed students. The delay in Mumbai University results have created panic among parents and teachers.” The mess has tarnished the image of Mumbai University in the country and outside, Pawar said.

