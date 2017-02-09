Shiv Sena ministers seek loan waiver

Shiv Sena ministers have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking loan waiver for farmers in the state. Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said, “If the Centre can promise loan waiver for farmers in Uttar Pradesh if voted to power, why can’t they do the same in Maharashtra.”

To keep up pressure on the government in the run-up to the BMC polls, the Sena ministers indicated they were ready to submit their resignations from the government.