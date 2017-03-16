Shiv Sena ministers meet CM Devendra Fadnavis, ask him to take loan waiver demand to Centre

Shiv Sena ministers called on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday and asked him to put across to the Centre the need for a loan waiver for farmers in Maharashtra. “The Sena also asked the CM that he should meet the Prime Minister and forcefully put across a case for a loan waiver. The CM has accepted this and also shown the willingness to lead a delegation of Sena leaders to meet the PM for this demand,” Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Ramdas Kadam said.

The Sena has also threatened to keep its agitation going if loan waiver is not announced soon. “It is the Sena’s long standing demand that farmers should be given loan waiver. Till that does not happen the Sena will aggressively take up the issue on the floor of the house,” Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu said.

The Shiv Sena, which has been vocal about the need for a complete loan waiver for farmers in the state, was trying to take some political credit for the move, which may be formally announced by the state government in the next few days.

“We have told the CM that he should make a statement in the House and make the government’s stand clear. We are hopeful that work in the House will resume once this is done,” said Diwakar Raote, Transport Minister and senior Sena leader.

The Sena delegation met the CM after holding discussions with party chief Uddhav Thackeray Thursday. The Sena, inspite being in the government, has been supporting the Opposition in its demand for a loan waiver. The combined Opposition, with the tacit support of the Sena, has not allowed the Legislative Assembly to function for one week. The Sena is particularly vocal over the issue as it wants to break away from under the BJP’s ever-increasing shadow.

While its growth has plateaued, the BJP is expanding it’s footprint in the state.

