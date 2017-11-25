Shiv Sena minister’s election from Jalna annulled by Bombay HC

The court, however, has given a month-long stay on its own order to allow Khotkar to appeal in a higher court. (FILE) The court, however, has given a month-long stay on its own order to allow Khotkar to appeal in a higher court. (FILE)

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court Friday annulled the election of Shiv Sena MLA and Maharashtra minister Arjun Khotkar from Jalna in 2014 on the grounds that he filed his nomination papers after the deadline had expired. The 55-year-old Khotkar is a four-time Shiv Sena MLA from Jalna. In 2014, he had won the seat by a narrow margin of 296 votes defeating Congress nominee Kailash Gorantyal.

Gorantyal had subsequently challenged Khotkar’s election in the Bombay High Court and had stated in his petition that an incomplete nomination form of Khotkar was accepted by the authorities past the 3 pm deadline for submission of nomination forms on September 27. Justice T V Nalawade of the Aurangabad bench of the High Court accepted Gorantyal’s submissions and passed the order annulling Khotkar’s election. The court, however, has given a month-long stay on its own order to allow Khotkar to appeal in a higher court.

Khotkar, meanwhile, said that the judgment was given on the basis of technicality and he would challenge the order in the Supreme Court. “Under the law, the forms of all those who are standing in a queue are to be accepted. The order has been passed on a technicality and I will challenge the order,” Khotkar said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App