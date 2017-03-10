Shiv Sena leader’s pocket picked during celebrations

Hours after being appointed as the leader of the newly elected BMC general body, Shiv Sena corporator Yashwant Jadhav became a victim of pickpocketing, which happened during celebrations outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building at Fort after the mayoral elections Wednesday. The Azad Maidan police station has registered a non-cognisable offence in the case. Party members said Jadhav was accompanying new Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and Deputy Mayor Hemangi Worlikar as they paid floral tribute to the statue of Pherozeshah Mehta in front of the BMC building.

“After they descended from the crane, the mayor and the deputy mayor got into a jeep for the road show and Jadhav was coming back towards the stage area when someone pulled at his headgear. Taking advantage of the crowded street, someone lifted his mobile phone and wallet from his pocket,” he said. The Sena member told the police that he had Rs 12,000 in cash in his wallet, besides his government identity cards among other things. The incident happened while the street was filled with Sena supporters who were rejoicing after the party’s mayoral candidate was elected. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had come to the BMC headquarters to join in the celebrations. Jadhav did not want to comment.