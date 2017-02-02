Shiv Sena in BMC thanks Jaitley for “certificate” of transparency

A resolution thanking Jaitley was passed in the meeting of the Standing Committee chaired by Shiv Sena’s Yashodhar Phanse. A resolution thanking Jaitley was passed in the meeting of the Standing Committee chaired by Shiv Sena’s Yashodhar Phanse.

The ruling Shiv Sena in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today thanked the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta after the Economic Survey published by Finance Ministry put the civic body at the top on the count of transparency. A resolution thanking Jaitley was passed in the meeting of the Standing Committee chaired by Shiv Sena’s Yashodhar Phanse. Phanse moved the resolution and Trishna Vishwas Rao, Sena’s group leader in the civic body, seconded it. Trishna Vishwas Rao later said, “This survey has given us the certificate of being the most transparent civic body and this acknowledgement deserved to be reciprocated. We did this by offering our gratitude (to Jaitley) in the house today.”

She also pointed out that BJP leaders in the city and the state were accusing the BMC of non-transparent functioning.

“See how BJP’s state leaders are now exposed. On one hand they are accusing us of being non-transparent, while on the other hand their top leaders sitting in Delhi are acknowledging our transparency and style of functioning in their own report. It is now crystal clear that they (local BJP leaders) are trying to malign our party’s image,” she said.

According to the Economic Survey published by Finance Ministry ahead of Budget, on the scale of eight, Mumbai and Hyderabad civic bodies have got the perfect score in transparency, accountability and participation.

Chandigarh stood at the bottom (scoring two) among 21 cities. Delhi civic body scored just four, the same as Raipur and Kolkata.

After resolution thanking Jaitley was passed, Sena councillors met the civic chief Mehta and thanked and congratulated him for his work.