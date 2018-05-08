Shiv Sena doesn’t have guts to leave power: Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam further said the Sena has taken the support of the BJP for the mayoral polls in the BMC. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File) Sanjay Nirupam further said the Sena has taken the support of the BJP for the mayoral polls in the BMC. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

The Mumbai unit of Congress on Monday slammed the Shiv Sena for its announcement of contesting upcoming polls solo. Sanjay Nirupam, Mumbai Congress president, said the Sena was playing the “politics of opportunism” and it did not have the “guts to quit the BJP-led governments” at the Centre and state.

“Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is talking about contesting polls solo, but the Sena still continues to share the power in the Centre and state. Despite being in power, the Sena has been speaking against the BJP… but it doesn’t dare to leave the power. Sena doesn’t understand that not only the polls are contested solo but the politics is also done on its own,” said Nirupam.

He further said the Sena has taken the support of the BJP for the mayoral polls in the BMC. “So, there is no meaning to the Sena’s announcement of contesting polls solo. If they really want to part ways with BJP, we challenge them to leave the power at the Centre, state and BMC,” added Nirupam.

