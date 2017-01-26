Shiv Sena, BJP unlikely to contest BMC polls together

The final decision has been withheld till January 27 The final decision has been withheld till January 27

The Shiv Sena and BJP are unlikely to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections together. The final decision on the issue has been withheld till the date of filing of nomination — January 27. Till then, the Sena and BJP have officially decided to “wait and watch”. However, both parties have asked their candidates to file nominations for all 227 wards for the February 21 election. “Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has conveyed the decision to all shakha pramukhs and officials in the organisation and urged them not to leave any stone unturned to give the BJP a tough fight,” a source in the party said.

A senior BJP functionary said, “In the last 48 hours, there was no formal proposal from the Sena on a pre-poll alliance.” The BJP had demanded 114 wards while the Sena offered 60 wards. Sources said the Sena indicated they would offer up to 95 wards, but the BJP was not ready to accept less that 105. There were also disagreements regarding selection of wards.

A senior BJP leader said, “The BJP made all efforts to accommodate the concerns of its poll partners. But there appears to be no meeting point on the seat-sharing formula. As a result, the possibility of finalising the alliance ahead of January 27 appears remote.” However, both parties indicated that the BMC poll situation would not affect the coalition government in Delhi or Maharashtra. A close aide of Thackeray said, “We have taken a conscious decision to join the Fadnavis government for stability of the state. We will not withdraw support just because we failed to strike a pre-poll alliance. We are also not averse to a post-poll alliance if the situation arises.”

The decision to go it alone is expected to be indicated by Thackeray during a public meeting in Goregaon on Thursday. In the 2012 BMC elections, the Sena won 75 wards, BJP 31, Congress 52, NCP 13 and MNS 28.