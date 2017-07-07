Shiv Sena, BJP leaders meet Devendra Fadnavis over Dahi Handi, Ganeshotsav

Devendra Fadnavis (File) Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Ahead of Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav next month, the Shiv Sena and the BJP are competing to resolve issues related to the celebration and have both sought Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s intervention. On Thursday, a delegation of Sena leaders led by legislator Anil Parab met Fadnavis regarding restrictions on the use of loudspeakers in silence zones during Ganeshotsav. “The state has given an affidavit in the High Court stating that police will not grant permission for loudspeakers in silence zones during Ganesh festival. Almost 80 per cent of Ganesh pandals in the city are in silence zones. Then how can the festival be celebrated? We have asked the chief minister to relax the norms,” said Parab.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he added that the Sena’s formation is rooted in these festivals. “After the BJP came to power, some of the party leaders suddenly woke up and are trying to resolve the issues. We have been celebrating the festivals and resolving such issues for decades,” he said. On Thursday, a BJP delegation led by the party’s Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar also met Fadnavis.

“The issue of restriction in silence zones was raised at the meeting and we suggested amendment in the Centre’s environment Act. The CM has agreed to take up the issue positively. He has also agreed to promulgate an ordinance for the smooth conduct of festivals if there is any delay in making amendments,” said Shelar. Shelar also raised issues pertaining to safety measures taken up while celebrating Dahi Handi. The state will give a special counsel for a hearing on July 10 in the Supreme Court, he said.

